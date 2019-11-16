16-inch MacBook Pro: Benchmarks and thermal performance

Max Tech, YouTube:

We test Apple’s 16″ MacBook Pro’s updated cooling system and we also test benchmarks.

In this video, we ran Cinebench R20 5 times in a row to test the thermal performance of the 16″ MacBook Pro using Intel Power Gadget to look at temps, clock speeds and wattage. We then compared those results to the 2019 15″ MacBook Pro with the same exact 2.6GHz 6-core i7 processor. We also looked at the maximum fan speed of the new MacBook Pro, and we tested the fan noise as well.

We then tested Geekbench 5 for processor and Metal graphics performance, as well as Unigine Heaven benchmark to see the difference in gaming performance!