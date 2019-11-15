President Trump and Apple CEO Tim Cook set to tour Mac Pro factory in Texas next Wednesday

U.S. President Donald Trump and Apple CEO Tim Cook next Wednesday are set to visit the Mac Pro assembly facility in Texas, Reuters reports, citing “sources briefed on the matter.”

David Shepardson and Alexandra Alper for Reuters:

Reuters reported on Tuesday that the trip was planned for next week to showcase companies that keep jobs in America, according to two people familiar with the matter. The trip will highlight Cook’s strong relationship with Trump as he seeks further relief for Apple from U.S. tariffs on imports from China and will be cited by Trump as part of his efforts to convince companies to add more U.S. manufacturing jobs. In February, Cook joined a Trump administration advisory board that hopes to prepare U.S. workers to deal with job training issues. Apple has come under fire from Trump because it makes most of its products in China. But Cook and Trump have developed a good relationship. In September, Apple said it would assemble its new Mac Pro desktop computers in Austin, Texas, at a contract manufacturing facility run by Flex Ltd where the previous version was assembled.

MacDailyNews Note: Apple on Wednesday announced that the all-new Mac Pro, the world’s best pro desktop, and Apple Pro Display XDR, the world’s best pro display, will be available in December.

Designed for maximum performance, expansion and configurability, Mac Pro features workstation-class Xeon processors up to 28 cores, a high-performance memory system with a massive 1.5TB capacity, eight PCIe expansion slots and a graphics architecture featuring the world’s most powerful graphics card.

Apple’s Pro Display XDR features a 32-inch Retina 6K display with P3 wide and 10-bit color, 1,600 nits of peak brightness, 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio and a super-wide viewing angle, all at a breakthrough price point.

Mac Pro starts at $5,999 and Pro Display XDR starts at $4,999. Both will be available to order in December through apple.com. Additional technical specifications, configure-to-order options and accessories are available at apple.com/mac-pro and apple.com/pro-display-xdr.