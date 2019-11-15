Apple shares hit new all-time intraday and closing highs

In Nasdaq trading today, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose 3.11, or 1.18%, to close at $265.75, a new all-time closing high. During trading today, Apple reached a new all-time intraday high of $265.77.
Apple’s 52-week low, set on January 3, 2019, was $142.00.
Apple currently has a market value of $1.199 trillion.
The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:
1. Apple (AAPL) – $1.199T
2. Microsoft (MSFT) – $1.146T
3. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $929.745B
4. Amazon (AMZN) – $863.168B
5. Facebook (FB) – $556.261B
Selected companies’ current market values:
• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $542.985B
• Walmart (WMT) – $337.178B
• Disney (DIS) – $254.867B
• Intel (INTC) – $250.783B
• Cisco (CSCO) – $191.710B
• Adobe (ADBE) – $144.499B
• Netflix (NFLX) – $132.271B
• IBM (IBM) – $119.003B
• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $79.600B
• Sony (SNE) – $75.480B
• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $44.876B
• Dell (DELL) – $40.518B
• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $30.824B
• Spotify (SPOT) – $26.102B
• Twitter (TWTR) – $22.560B
• Nokia (NOK) – $18.608B
• BlackBerry (BB) – $2.929B
• Fitbit (FIT) – $1.753B
• Sonos (SONO) – $1.542B
• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $57.180M
AAPL quote via NASDAQ here.
MacDailyNews Take: We’re now within shouting distance of doubling that (idiotic, but oh-so-appreciated) 52-week low!
