Apple shares hit new all-time intraday and closing highs

In Nasdaq trading today, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose 3.11, or 1.18%, to close at $265.75, a new all-time closing high. During trading today, Apple reached a new all-time intraday high of $265.77.

Apple’s 52-week low, set on January 3, 2019, was $142.00.

Apple currently has a market value of $1.199 trillion.

The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:

1. Apple (AAPL) – $1.199T

2. Microsoft (MSFT) – $1.146T

3. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $929.745B

4. Amazon (AMZN) – $863.168B

5. Facebook (FB) – $556.261B

Selected companies’ current market values:

• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $542.985B

• Walmart (WMT) – $337.178B

• Disney (DIS) – $254.867B

• Intel (INTC) – $250.783B

• Cisco (CSCO) – $191.710B

• Adobe (ADBE) – $144.499B

• Netflix (NFLX) – $132.271B

• IBM (IBM) – $119.003B

• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $79.600B

• Sony (SNE) – $75.480B

• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $44.876B

• Dell (DELL) – $40.518B

• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $30.824B

• Spotify (SPOT) – $26.102B

• Twitter (TWTR) – $22.560B

• Nokia (NOK) – $18.608B

• BlackBerry (BB) – $2.929B

• Fitbit (FIT) – $1.753B

• Sonos (SONO) – $1.542B

• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $57.180M

AAPL quote via NASDAQ here.

MacDailyNews Take: We’re now within shouting distance of doubling that (idiotic, but oh-so-appreciated) 52-week low!