Here’s what the 16-inch MacBook Pro keyboard sounds like

Finally, Apple has released the much-anticipated 16-inch MacBook Pro. Among the biggest changes are how the new scissor mechanism keyboard feels and what it sounds like.

Mike Wuerthele and Andrew O’Hara for AppleInsider:

The key actuation on the 16-inch MacBook Pro is punctuated by a soft click, most similar to the mid-2019 noise versus any other, if a bit quieter. Where the 2015 design noise was more from the key bottoming out the switch, if you press slowly, you can feel where the click is on the new computer, before hitting the bottom of the chamber. Gone is the clackety-clack of the original 2016 MacBook Pro keyboard, and you’ll never mistake this keyboard for a desktop mechanical model…

The key travel on the 16-inch MacBook Pro keyboard is one millimeter. This is in comparison to between 0.6 millimeters and 0.7 millimeters on the 2016-style keyboard, and between 1.2 millimeters and 1.5 millimeters on the 2012 through 2015 style.

In short, the new keyboard is more key travel than the 2016, but less than the 2012. Whatever Apple did for key stability in the 2016 was moved to the 16-inch MacBook Pro —and this is a good thing.