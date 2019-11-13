With Jony Ive gone, Apple is finally willing to make products thicker so they work better

“Apple is finally putting function over form,” Todd Haselton writes for CNBC. “Under Jony Ive, Apple seemed obsessed with creating really thin devices but, at least if you consider the previous butterfly keyboards, at the cost of function.”
Apple has started to make its products thicker in an effort to give people what they want: functionality over form. This is a good thing. There are two recent examples: this year’s iPhones and the new 16-inch MacBook Pro.
This is a theory, but it seems this may be that there are some design changes being made after the departure of Apple’s former chief design officer Jony Ive. Ive was known for creating gorgeous products but, sometimes as we’ve seen with the older MacBook keyboard, perhaps at the cost of functionality. Form over function, as they say.
I’m not knocking Ive or his ability to create great products. Just look at the iPhones over the past several years along with the iPad, Apple Watch and AirPods. You name it, he had a hand in it. But sometimes there were just parts of those products that seemed to be flawed because the products were too thin…
This year, Apple put a huge focus on battery life because it knows that’s one of top things people want from their phones (along with great cameras). As a result of the larger battery, this year’s iPhone 11 is slightly fatter at 8.3-mm thick. It’s barely noticeable but shows that Apple knows people are willing to sacrifice on thinness for a phone that lasts all day… Apple also focused on battery life in its new laptop. It lasts an hour longer than last year’s model and charges fully in just 2.5 hours. That’s partly because Apple was able to increase the battery size, something that likely contributed to the larger and heavier form factor.
MacDailyNews Take: Obviously, Jony Ive helped turn Apple into what it is today. Yes, by the end of his time at Apple, he got a little weird and seemed more than a little bored/distracted, but his myriad contributions to Apple over many years cannot be overstated!
That said, while being right nearly all the time is a tremendous cross to bear, we gladly carry this burden for you as always:
The law of diminishing returns can also be applied to industrial design. Apple’s eternal quest for thinness eventually runs into issues such as bulging camera assemblies, battery capacity, strength (breakability), etc. – is Apple’s quest for thinness now bordering on the quixotic?
So, is it “you can never be too thin” or is it “thin enough is thin enough?” — MacDailyNews, December 21, 2015
What’d be wrong with slightly thicker iPhone with more battery life and a flush camera assembly? — MacDailyNews, December 21, 2015
Hey, Jony: Enough with the thin.
Everything is thin enough. Sometimes too thin. Thinner isn’t the answer to everything, nor is thinness intrinsic to good design. We’d gladly take a bit more robustness and battery life over more unnecessary thinness, thanks. – MacDailyNews, June 25, 2018
If Apple made an iPhone model that was the smartphone equivalent of the Panasonic Toughbook — thick, heavy, full of battery, and virtually indestructible — they’d never be able to make enough of them. — MacDailyNews, November 2, 2018
7 Comments
Yay. Finally. Even better would be a user replaceable/removable battery.
These things are basically one layer now. No reason they can’t be fully user serviceable! Should be easy open, easy removable logicboard, etc.
To bad they didn’t throw in more ports with that!
Scene from upcoming “Johnny Apple” movie: Johnny Ive announces retirement. Shakes hands with design team. He walks out the door . . . Everyone loosens their belt, “Man, I can breathe now.” Lead designer adds 3mm of thickness to new MacBook Pro 16 design — “OK everyone, we’re done! Let’s grab a beer”
Maybe Apple will bring back the headphone jack to the iPhone. 😉 I recently upgraded from an iPhone 6 to an iPhone 11 Pro. It’s a great phone but that I need an adaptor to listen to music while charging and an adaptor to plug in a 3rd party headphone bugs me a LOT. – And I do not want to buy bluetooth headphones. If I had the option of having an iPhone 11 Pro with a headphone jack, I would gladly pay $100 extra, no kidding. I seem to be able to live the notch and the missing Touch ID but the missing headphone jack bothers me every single day. – I must be the only one.
I’d have to agree, at least for this rumored lower-cost new iPhone model with a Home button (that looks like replacement for iPhone 8). People who want a lower-cost iPhone typically don’t want to spend $150-250 on AirPods. They’ll want nice-sounding relatively inexpensive wired headphones from a 3rd party, if they don’t like EarPods. And they have standard headphones plugs. If this rumored new lower-cost iPhone has a Home button, also give it back the headphones jack too. Apple’s recently updated (A10) iPod touch kept its headphones jack.
Dream on everyone is losing this archaic port now, that’s not going to change.