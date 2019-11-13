30 years ago, Steve Jobs pulled off an extraordinary comeback – here’s how he did it

Steve Jobs was a brilliant entrepreneur best known for co-founding Apple, one of the most valuable companies in the world.
But what many easily forget is the rocky road Jobs took to get Apple to the top. Although Jobs had unique vision and the ability to inspire, he could also be overbearing, impatient, and downright rude. By 1985, things had gotten so bad between Jobs and Apple’s board of directors that the group had stripped him of power.
Jobs felt betrayed, in disbelief that the company he helped build was being taken away from him. He left Apple that summer to form NeXT, a new startup focused on building higher-level computer hardware (and eventually software) for the education industry. Despite Jobs’s reputation for being stubborn and demanding, several Apple employees followed their boss to his new venture.
What happened next was extraordinary.
After just three months, Jobs orchestrated a company retreat for his 11 employees, where they discussed in detail their strategy for the next 18 months.
The following video shows excerpts of the retreat, and it’s captivating:
MacDailyNews Take: And we all know what happened NeXT:
Jobs brought with him many NeXT executives, who replaced their Apple counterparts. In effect, NeXT was paid to take over Apple while keeping the Apple name. — MacDailyNews, February 4, 2006
2 Comments
I don’t disagree, but some of you might be astonished to know that a great many parents these days think that because their child is autistic that they are going to be Jobs – never mind the fact that he was neither autistic nor an engineer (thanks internet, for your increasingly bad information). Seriously: at this point parents quite literally excuse the fact that their children are deficient due to ‘Steve Jobs’, knowing nothing about Apple and knowing nothing about the basic care of a child. Until that is made clear, I don’t know what to say about something like this. I know that you get it, the people that vastly outnumber you do not.
I’d simply say, those parents are a bit lu-lu and definitely uninformed. I’ve never run across such nuttiness and I’d be surprised to think it’s anything but a minority of which you speak.
Or, maybe you’re joking and I’ve just been had? On the other hand, delusional thinking these days is surprisingly common.