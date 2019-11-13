First impressions of Apple’s all-new 16-inch MacBook Pro

Apple today unveiled an all-new 16-inch MacBook Pro — the world’s best pro notebook — designed for developers, photographers, filmmakers, scientists, music producers and anyone who relies on a Mac to create their life’s best work. The all-new MacBook Pro features a brilliant 16-inch Retina Display, the latest 8-core processors, up to 64GB of memory, next-generation graphics with up to 8GB of VRAM and a new advanced thermal design, making it the most powerful MacBook Pro ever.

We’ve rounded up a host of videos from reviewers invited by Apple to try our the new dream notebook for professionals:

MacDailyNews Take: Apple’s all-new 16-inch MacBook Pro truly is the world’s best pro notebook.