Apple CEO Cook tweets appreciation to U.S. vets on Veterans Day

Apple CEO Tim Cook via Twitter:

"Never was so much owed by so many to so few." — Winston Churchill. To the Veterans in my family, at Apple, and all around the world — we appreciate your service and sacrifice. 🇺🇸 #VeteransDay — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) November 11, 2019 It was an honor to celebrate the Veterans in our Apple family today — it’s a privilege to call you coworkers. Special thank you to General Tony Thomas for spending the day with us and for sharing your wisdom. Thank you for your service. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/UcZNQ2lklO — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) November 8, 2019

MacDailyNews Take: Thank you, U.S. veterans! Much thanks also to U.S. vets’ families, who also sacrifice and serve as servicemembers are often deployed far away and for long periods of time!

