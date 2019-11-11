Apple CEO Cook tweets appreciation to U.S. vets on Veterans Day

No Comments

To the Veterans in my family, at Apple, and all around the world — we appreciate your service and sacrifice. 🇺🇸 — Apple CEO Tim Cook

Apple CEO Tim Cook via Twitter:

MacDailyNews Take: Thank you, U.S. veterans! Much thanks also to U.S. vets’ families, who also sacrifice and serve as servicemembers are often deployed far away and for long periods of time!

See also: Health Records on Apple iPhone now available to veterans across the U.S.A.

Reader Feedback

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tags: , , ,