Mac Pro, Pro Display XDR, 16-inch MacBook Pro announcements imminent?

The yearly Final Cut Pro X summit starts tomorrow. Whilst the conference is technically run by an external group, it is one of the few third-party events that Apple actively participates in.
In 2018, for example, Apple set up demo stations for the new version of Final Cut Pro running on the latest Apple hardware. More excitingly, in 2017, Apple actually showed attendees the iMac Pro ahead of its release, along with the space gray pro accessories.
This year, the summit starts with a visit to the Apple Park visitor center and will feature “some surprises from the Apple product team”, the website reads.
MacDailyNews Take: Apple’s Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR making some sort of appearance is a near certainty. The 16-inch MacBook Pro, however, is more of a wildcard. We’ll know soon enough!
“Some surprises from Apple’s product team” are being promised on the summit’s website. 🧐 🤔 🤨 https://t.co/L9GeWYff1T pic.twitter.com/ljAvu25546
— Mark Gurman (@markgurman) November 6, 2019
[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Fred Mertz” for the heads up.]
No, no. Let’s just stretch this Mac Pro agony out as long as possible, revealing the items for “order” on Dec. 22nd (end of Fall) and shipping February or March 2020. (Or April or May…?)
I hope it’s better than that (available for order on 22 December 2019). I’m expecting…
Apple will open online ordering a week before that (13 December 2019), and they will start shipping, in very, very limited quantities and configurations, no later than 20 December 2019. (That way Apple can claim they met the WWDC statement of “available this fall”.) Thus I expect a few, maybe very few, Mac Pro customers will have their machines before Christmas 2019.
Apple will begin shipping the full set of configurations no later than 31 January 2020, but certain configurations will still be shipping in extremely limited quantities.
The backlog of orders (all configurations) will be gotten to a reasonable time frame (< 3 days) no later than 27 March 2020, i.e., order any build-to-order configuration you want and you’ll have it in hand no more than three days later.
I hope I’m being pessimistic, but we will just have to wait and see.
Embarrassing. Because of this fiasco, have no idea what words like “imminent” mean anymore.
What’s for dinner Gloria?
You are not buying a 6000 dollar computer. You are not buying a 6000 dollar monitor just to use a 299 dollar piece of software. Grab AMD EPyc processors and complain to Adobe, tell them their software sucks, still, along with their crazy worthless subscription plans.
Seems appropriate, these devices are MADE for the kind of folks that would attend the FCPX creative summit (a few dozen have likely been using it for the past month and a half). No streaming keynote, no big fanfare, just an announcement directly to the folks it’s being made for, then showing up on the website later.