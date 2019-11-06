Mac Pro, Pro Display XDR, 16-inch MacBook Pro announcements imminent?

:

The yearly Final Cut Pro X summit starts tomorrow. Whilst the conference is technically run by an external group, it is one of the few third-party events that Apple actively participates in.

In 2018, for example, Apple set up demo stations for the new version of Final Cut Pro running on the latest Apple hardware. More excitingly, in 2017, Apple actually showed attendees the iMac Pro ahead of its release, along with the space gray pro accessories.

This year, the summit starts with a visit to the Apple Park visitor center and will feature “some surprises from the Apple product team”, the website reads.