Apple stock’s next milestone is $320 as a crucial transition is on track

How high can Apple’s shares price go?

Nigam Arora for MarketWatch:

On May 2, 2018, The Arora Report raised Apple’s price target to the zone of $240 to $250. We subsequently reiterated the target zone.

Our thesis was summed up in the following sentence: “When Wall Street starts understanding the transition, Apple’s stock is likely to move up to the Arora Report’s target zone of $240 to $250.”

In due course, Wall Street started understanding the transition… So far, Apple is making the transition to services beautifully.

On Oct. 23, before the earnings release, The Arora Report raised Apple’s very long-term target zone to $325-$365.