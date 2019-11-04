Apple stock’s next milestone is $320 as a crucial transition is on track

How high can Apple’s shares price go?
On May 2, 2018, The Arora Report raised Apple’s price target to the zone of $240 to $250. We subsequently reiterated the target zone.
Our thesis was summed up in the following sentence: “When Wall Street starts understanding the transition, Apple’s stock is likely to move up to the Arora Report’s target zone of $240 to $250.”
In due course, Wall Street started understanding the transition… So far, Apple is making the transition to services beautifully.
On Oct. 23, before the earnings release, The Arora Report raised Apple’s very long-term target zone to $325-$365.
MacDailyNews Take: It took the Street long enough to start waking up!
May the market someday wake up, understand Apple for a chance, and properly value the company! — MacDailyNews, March 8, 2019 (on which date AAPL closed at $171.59)
Don’t hold your breath. Wall Street analists are a fickle bunch.
I would love it.. and everyone would benefit.. but it’s gonna be quite some time. We first have to pass through a roughly 12 year period of darkness and depression. You better get your cash reserves in place sometime in the next six months. With the national debt at 23 trillion.. the bubble is growing thinner and ALL uptrends are followed by downturns.. only this one is gonna hurt. I’m not a fan of Mr. Trump but when the Democrats sweep in.. they will tax capital gains, tax pretty much everything else and investment money will flee the market. Get into cash in the next few months.. and hang on.
My wife wants to know…what exactly is “very long term target?” Should we wait until we move into the nursing home before selling?
They normally mean 5 to 7 years but the continuing uptrend as of today, is extremely unlikely. I think, based on their execution of conversion to services and the turgid waters of the economy, and the coming election, and the tendency of the market to sell off on uncertainty, Apple has about another $20 to $30 upside say near 275 to 280, before the crash.
This article explains the risk we are currently facing pretty well. Be prepared.
https://www.marketwatch.com/story/the-mother-of-all-bubbles-could-blow-up-the-economy-if-profits-dont-improve-warns-blackstone-strategist-2019-11-04