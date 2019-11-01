Reports of Apple’s death in China were greatly exaggerated – analysts

Julie Hyman for Yahoo Finance:

When Apple reported its earnings on Wednesday after the close of trading, there was a surprise for investors: Sales in China fell by only 2.4%, capping off a tough year in that nation.

Now, analysts say Apple’s China revenue is poised for a comeback.

“We think there’s a very good possibility that Apple returns to growth in China in the December quarter,” Angelo Zino, senior industry analyst at CFRA Research, told Yahoo Finance’s On the Move.

“Remember, all the haters out there, all the conspiracy theories, there was a view that you’d be burning iPhones in the street in China. And instead, they’re actually buying them,” said Dan Ives, managing director of equity research at Wedbush Securities.