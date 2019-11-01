Apple’s Mac Pro to ship with silver and black Magic Keyboard, Magic Trackpad

a href=”https://appleinsider.com/articles/19/10/31/mac-pro-to-ship-with-silver-and-black-keyboard-magic-trackpad” target=”_new”>Malcolm Owen for AppleInsider:

In a move reminiscent of the iMac Pro, owners of the new Mac Pro will be able to use a new color option of accessories with the workstation, with new images pulled from macOS revealing the peripherals.

An image found by developer Steve Troughton-Smith and published to Twitter reveals a total of three accessories for the new Mac Pro model. Troughton claims the accessories in the image are meant for the Mac Pro, but does not advise of whether they will be limited in availability or offered to all users.

The image depicts two keyboards, one with and one without the number pad, equipped with a light silver metal construction and black keys. As part of the same image is a Magic Trackpad 2, which again uses a light silver-colored metal enclosure, but with a black top layer.