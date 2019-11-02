Wired reviews Apple’s AirPods Pro: So good it’s almost annoying

Jeremy White for Wired:

What happens when a manufacture seemingly listens to criticism and fixes all the major problems with a product? You get the AirPods Pro – not just an improvement, but a massive step up compared to Apple’s existing super-popular earphones.

We don’t like writing reviews such as this. By ‘this’ we mean overly positive reviews. You can easily sound like a lapdog for the brand. However, fresh from methodically chipping away at almost every niggling issue with the Apple Watch, Tim Cook & Co. have only gone and done the same thing with the AirPods.

Although these are £50 more than the next model down, the obvious improvements could easily command a bigger premium. Apple has done well. The AirPods Pro are annoyingly good.