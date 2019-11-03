The Guardian reviews Apple TV+’s ‘The Morning Show’: ‘A masterwork; funny, fearless drama’

Lucy Mangan for The Guardian:

What a strange and rather lovely thing it is to watch an actor you have grown up with for two and a half decades finally come into her kingdom. So it is with Jennifer Aniston who, 25 years after she arrived on our screens in Friends, returns in a TV series for the first time since the hit show ended in 2004.

The Morning Show is a slick, sophisticated venture stuffed with powerhouse performances – Aniston’s foremost among them… Inevitably, there are echoes of Network and Broadcast News in the setting, and in the grappling with the porous borders between news and entertainment, fact and fiction, opinion and propaganda. But everything is rendered fresh and new by the reckoning with the #MeToo era.

As the first foray by new streaming service Apple TV+, it is all the more impressive that there isn’t a weak link in The Morning Show… The script has depth and endless torque and the whole thing is an exhilarating rush that makes room for nuance, thought and – though it’s definitely a drama – humour. Like ageing anchors and not-good guys, established streaming services will no doubt be looking over their shoulders now, and worrying a little more every day.