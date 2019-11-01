Apple shares hit new all-time intraday and closing highs

In Nasdaq trading today, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose $7.06, or 2.84%, to close at $255.82, a new all-time closing high. During trading today, Apple reached a new all-time intraday high of $255.93.
Apple’s 52-week low, set on January 3, 2019, was $142.00.
Apple currently has a market value of $1.126 trillion.
The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:
1. Apple (AAPL) – $1.156T
2. Microsoft (MSFT) – $1.096T
3. Amazon (AMZN) – $888.191B
4. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $877.910B
5. Facebook (FB) – $552.388B
Selected companies’ current market values:
• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $533.005B
• Walmart (WMT) – $334.544B
• Intel (INTC) – $245.819B
• Disney (DIS) – $239.133B
• Cisco (CSCO) – $199.587B
• Adobe (ADBE) – $134.487B
• Netflix (NFLX) – $125.695B
• IBM (IBM) – $120.063B
• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $81.002B
• Sony (SNE) – $75.612B
• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $38.855B
• Dell (DELL) – $38.588B
• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $26.348B
• Twitter (TWTR) – $22.996B
• Nokia (NOK) – $20.561B
• Spotify (SPOT) – $25.651B
• BlackBerry (BB) – $3.026B
• Fitbit (FIT) – $1.845B
• Sonos (SONO) – $1.427B
• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $63.570M
MacDailyNews Take: To the moon, Alice! To the moon!
