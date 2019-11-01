Apple shares hit new all-time intraday and closing highs

In Nasdaq trading today, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose $7.06, or 2.84%, to close at $255.82, a new all-time closing high. During trading today, Apple reached a new all-time intraday high of $255.93.

Apple’s 52-week low, set on January 3, 2019, was $142.00.

Apple currently has a market value of $1.126 trillion.

The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:

1. Apple (AAPL) – $1.156T

2. Microsoft (MSFT) – $1.096T

3. Amazon (AMZN) – $888.191B

4. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $877.910B

5. Facebook (FB) – $552.388B

Selected companies’ current market values:

• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $533.005B

• Walmart (WMT) – $334.544B

• Intel (INTC) – $245.819B

• Disney (DIS) – $239.133B

• Cisco (CSCO) – $199.587B

• Adobe (ADBE) – $134.487B

• Netflix (NFLX) – $125.695B

• IBM (IBM) – $120.063B

• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $81.002B

• Sony (SNE) – $75.612B

• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $38.855B

• Dell (DELL) – $38.588B

• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $26.348B

• Twitter (TWTR) – $22.996B

• Nokia (NOK) – $20.561B

• Spotify (SPOT) – $25.651B

• BlackBerry (BB) – $3.026B

• Fitbit (FIT) – $1.845B

• Sonos (SONO) – $1.427B

• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $63.570M

MacDailyNews Take: To the moon, Alice! To the moon!