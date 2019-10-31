Twitter will no longer accept political ads; gauntlet thrown to Facebook

In an implicit swipe at the FaceBook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s position on running false political ads on Facebook, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey announced on Wednesday the company would no longer accept political ads.
It’s hard to think of a better way for Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to poke Mark Zuckerberg in the eye than announcing a rebuttal to his controversial stance on political advertising just minutes ahead of Facebook’s earnings call.
On Wednesday, Dorsey announced that Twitter would no longer allow political advertising globally. That includes campaign ads from political candidates and issues-based ads on topics like climate change or abortion. The move came just weeks after Facebook said it would not block false political advertising, arguing that it would violate its mission to promote free speech, even paid free speech.
Dorsey’s Machiavellian move didn’t mention Facebook or Zuckerberg by name, but it was clear who he was calling out… This problem is far too messy and complex to fix now. Instead, Twitter is over-correcting the problem by nuking political ads from its service until a better solution to keep everything in check presents itself later. People will still be able to post whatever they want on Twitter, but they can’t pay Twitter to target and amplify a potentially misleading political message.
A final note. This isn’t about free expression. This is about paying for reach. And paying to increase the reach of political speech has significant ramifications that today’s democratic infrastructure may not be prepared to handle. It’s worth stepping back in order to address.
— jack 🌍🌏🌎 (@jack) October 30, 2019
MacDailyNews Take: Ooh, it’s a war among culture corrosives!
On the social slime scale, Jack Dorsey is 9/10. Mark Zuckerberg is a 10. At least Dorsey is doing ‘something’, but not because he has suddenly developed a conscience. He knows Twitter helped made things as bad as they are now and he is afraid of consequences
He should be. At least he’s doing something about it, and for once money isn’t the main underlying motivation (because they’re refusing to accept money).
Money as “free speech” was one of the most backwards US supreme court rulings of our time (so far, anyway), enabled by a gross misinterpretation of the legal concept of corporate personhood.
DUMP FB
In a large degree EVERYTHING that comes out of the mouth of a politician, in a political ad, in a political position paper, or even a law “to solve a problem” is a lie. The only question is how big of a lie.
It has been this way for over 300 years.
The notion that large scale ad buying for “untrue” political ads is somehow “dangerous to our democracy” is laughable. The first thing that assumes is that the American people can’t determine BS when they see it.
At least 30% of the population cannot identify BS when they see it. I offer you Goeb as living proof. He believes the nonstop lies coming from the Con, then attacks anyone who rejects the lies.
LOL…
“You can fool all the people some of the time and some of the people all the time, but you cannot fool all the people all the time.”
It’s obvious that American people can’t determine BS when they see it.
trump is solid proof of that.
Technology did not “make things as bad as they are,” and if Facebook and Twitter are “culturally corrosive” then so are Macs and iPhones. If anything our technology exposes the flaws in culture. It does not create them.
When the telephone first began to appear in homes, the big fear was that wives would be seduced by men over the phone, while their husbands were at work. Or worse, they would get no housework done because they were spending the day chatting with their friends. Men demanded phones with locks. Those in power always seek to control the communications of those without power.
Blaming the technology is like blaming guns for the actions of people. It’s silly.
All day long my Twitter streams with tech stuff, Apple tech stuff in particular. I belong to numerous discussion groups on Facebook and none of them has harmed me socially or changed who I am. If I watch television news or read mainstream newspapers I will be deluged with lies and shameless hyperbole. The highest quality news I get comes from specific Youtube journalists. Some of these guys make CNN, MSNBC, FOX, etc. look like rank amateurs. They provide content, and almost within the same breath provide sources, and remind you when they are being biased and opinionated. See if you get that from the Washington Post, CNN, or the New York Times.
The one thing powerful people agree upon is controlling our ability to talk to one another. As Hillary Clinton put it, “Things were much easier to control back when there were only 3 networks.” This is why I agree with Zuckerberg. I’d rather have the ability to judge information directly, rather than have it censored by powerful people like Clinton.
I agree that it’s censorship. This should not surprise you, but a mass media company is also held accountable for slander and libel, which FB and Twitter are not, so….
I prefer the accountability without the censorship.