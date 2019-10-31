T3 reviews Apple AirPods Pro: Impressive, brilliant-sounding, fantastic

Matthew Bolton for T3:

What does it mean for these to be “Pro” – Apple’s favourite buzz word – compared to the originals? The headline news is that in most ways the AirPods Pro are much better specced than the more basic – and, to be fair, £100/$100 cheaper – AirPods. The Pros give you a proper in-ear fit, gym-friendly sweat and water resistance (IPX4), and a wireless charging case as standard. They are also full-on noise-cancelling headphones… There are also clever additions such as a test to see if the AirPods Pro are fitted properly in your ears; adaptive sound that optimises audio based on your ears’ construction; and a new touch-based control system, replacing the taps you had to use on the original. There’s also all the usual Apple (and Beats by Dre) iPhone-specific features, such as ultra-quick pairing and hands-free Siri access.

The AirPods Pro do a really impressive job of letting every part of a track break through. That’s especially true when you have noise cancelling on, as it makes everything feel brighter, since it’s not competing with background sound. High-end, mids and bass don’t blur into each other, and every instrument feels like it is presented clearly. It’s not a hi-fi revelation in terms of quality, but it’s right up there with the best in this price range.

If you want brilliant-sounding headphones with the slickest possible experience on your iPhone, AirPods Pro are a slam dunk. With their improved fit and sweat-proofing, they’re even proficient headphones for workouts. You can definitely find buds that do individual things better than AirPods Pro, but as an all-rounder that doesn’t compromise in any area, they’re fantastic.