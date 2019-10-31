Apple fixes and re-releases botched HomePod update

Alistair Charlton for GearBrain:
Apple has fixed and re-released a software update for its HomePod which initially caused the smart speaker to stop working.
The update first arrived on October 29, but HomePod owners quickly reported problems. In multiple cases, the update bricked the speaker, completely stopping it from working. Apple pulled the update, fixed the problem, and re-released it the following day.
The update will be pushed out and installed automatically on all HomePods, or you can manually start the update from within the Home app on your iPhone.
MacDailyNews Take: The iOS 13.2.1 13.2.1 software update for the HomePod offers these new features:
- The ability for HomePod to recognize the voices of different family members to provide a personalized experience
- Handoff music, podcasts, or phone calls by bringing your iPhone close to HomePod
- Add music to your HomeKit scenes
- Play relaxing high-quality soundtracks with Ambient Sounds
- Set sleep timers to fall asleep to music or Ambient Sounds
When will it allow for more than one language at a time? Ours is a bilingual household and it is a nuisance to have to pick one language over another. Alexa now does dual languages.
¡De acuerdo!
Remember, update your iPhone first! /s