Apple fixes and re-releases botched HomePod update

Alistair Charlton for GearBrain:

Apple has fixed and re-released a software update for its HomePod which initially caused the smart speaker to stop working.

The update first arrived on October 29, but HomePod owners quickly reported problems. In multiple cases, the update bricked the speaker, completely stopping it from working. Apple pulled the update, fixed the problem, and re-released it the following day.

The update will be pushed out and installed automatically on all HomePods, or you can manually start the update from within the Home app on your iPhone.