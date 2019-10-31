Apple TV+ joins streaming wars with Spielberg and Oprah but no library

Lynn Elber for The Associated Press:

As the streaming wars near a fever pitch and viewers are targeted from every vantage point — Disney Plus has the Marvel and Star Wars brands! HBO Max counters with “Game of Thrones” and DC superheroes! — Apple TV Plus could be cast as the highly pedigreed and improbable underdog.

While the venture counts Oprah Winfrey and Steven Spielberg among its first wave of talent, Apple TV Plus launches Friday with just a handful of original programs. It also lacks a warehouse of old shows and franchise films that can reliably draw nostalgic viewers and produce spinoffs, such as “The Mandalorian” for Disney Plus and HBO Max’s newly announced “Game of Thrones” prequel, “House of the Dragon.”

Besides “The Morning Show,” the service’s starting lineup includes Jason Momoa and Alfre Woodard in the futuristic drama “See,” Hailee Steinfeld in “Dickinson,” a revisionist take on poet Emily Dickinson, a book-focused series from Winfrey, and the wildlife documentary “The Elephant Queen.” Upcoming fare includes Spielberg’s revival of “Amazing Stories”; additional Winfrey projects; the psychological thriller “Servant” from M. Night Shyamalan; drama series “Truth Be Told” with Octavia Spencer, and “The Banker,” a movie starring Anthony Mackie and Samuel L. Jackson.

According to the research firm Magid, consumers are willing to subscribe to an average of four streaming services and pay an average of $42 a month for them.