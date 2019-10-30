Investors say Apple CEO Cook’s handling of U.S.-China trade war has helped buoy shares

When Apple Inc reports results on Wednesday, Wall Street expects flat fiscal fourth-quarter sales and lower full-year revenue compared with the prior year, mostly because of declining iPhone sales. Yet Apple’s stock price has hit all-time highs in recent weeks, as has its price-to-earnings valuation.
Investors and analysts told Reuters that much of the explanation lies in Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook’s skillful management of relationships in Washington, Beijing and Wall Street.
Cook has fostered a relationship with U.S. President Donald Trump, dining with him and conveying Apple’s views on tariffs and U.S. manufacturing. He has also kept strong enough relations with Chinese officials to avoid Apple’s becoming a target of explicit retaliation after the U.S. government moved to cut off Huawei Technologies Co – Apple’s arch rival in the premium smartphone market in China – from American technology.
MacDailyNews Take: It’s a tough tightrope to traverse (of course, Cook gets paid very well to walk it), but so far, so good. There are issues with Apple’s stance on human rights versus kowtowing to Chinese authorities over Hong Kong (too many instance of hypocrisy will corrode Apple’s brand), but overall, Cook’s high-wire act is working well for Apple shareholders.
Tim is vastly overcompensated for being a spineless fence sitter. It will not bode well for Apple’s future.
The article states:
“Apple’s share of the Chinese market fell to 5.2% in the calendar third quarter versus 7% a year ago, while Huawei, which sells many more low-cost models than Apple does, saw its market share surge to 42.4% from 24.9% the year before, Canalys data showed.”
This indicates that no matter how much Cook kowtows to Xi, the Chinese market will remain dominated by Party-chosen winners. (Similar to what the US administration wishes it could do).
Moreover, Marketwatch isn’t so optimistic. Apple’s media play can’t show any profit for at least a year or more, new Macs are AWOL, and Timmy’s incremental updates to existing products aren’t going to deliver growth in a slowing economy:
https://www.marketwatch.com/story/apple-earnings-iphone-optimism-hasnt-changed-apples-downward-trajectory-2019-10-25
“Despite a recent stock rally, estimates suggest Apple’s full-year profit and sales will decline for only the second time since 2001.”
The Marketwatch article also nicely plots historical analyst estimates versus actual results — something on which MDN’s naysayers of company analysis surely will want to comment.