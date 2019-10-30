Apple enters show business with a black-carpet premier for Apple TV+

Jennifer Aniston, Tim Cook and Reese Witherspoon share a moment at the global premiere of “The Morning Show” at Josie Robertson Plaza and David Geffen Hall, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in New York.
John Koblin for The New York Times:

After all that — the billions spent, the deals with Big Bird, Oprah and Spielberg, the firing of a key producer, the secrecy, the breathless speculation — the moment is here. Apple is ready to take on Netflix, Amazon and Disney in the increasingly crowded entertainment industry.

The tech giant made its formal entry into show business on Monday with a spare-no-expense premiere at Lincoln Center for “The Morning Show,” a program set in the world of morning television starring Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston.

At the fountain plaza, the carpet was black, not red. A glowing sign beamed the minimalist logo for Apple TV Plus. Ms. Witherspoon and Ms. Aniston roamed the grounds, along with the Apple chief executive Tim Cook. Invited guests and fans along the rope line captured the scene with their iPhones.

A lot rides on the success of “The Morning Show,” which anchors the company’s first slate of streaming programs and films. Apple paid roughly $240 million for a two-season, 20-episode deal.

Now the big question: Will it work?

MacDailyNews Take: Oh, yes, it will work!

Apple TV+ will be a massive success and, at $4.99/month, if Apple just leaves the price alone for three years, the company will have 100+ million paying subscribers with 36 months from launch. — MacDailyNews, October 23, 2019

During her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Reese Witherspoon shared a new clip of The Morning Show (starts at 5:48):

