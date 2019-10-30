Ming-Chi Kuo: New MacBook with scissor keyboard coming mid 2020; unclear if 16-inch MacBook Pro is delayed

Apple plans to introduce a new MacBook model with a scissor switch keyboard in the late second quarter or early third quarter of 2020, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, suggesting the notebook could be announced at either WWDC in June or with a press release in July next year.
It is unclear if this represents a delay of the widely rumored 16-inch MacBook Pro, which Kuo said would launch in the fourth quarter of 2019 with a scissor switch keyboard.
MacDailyNews Take: Ugh! Our wait for our next Macs continue – hopefully not until next June! Just nine days ago, DigiTimes, citing sources within Apple’s supply chain, reported that Apple’s widely-rumored 16-inch MacBook Pro would be available by the end of October, so hope springs eternal (the report above may be referencing some other MacBook, not the 16-inch MBP). Kuo has previously predicted that Apple will transition the complete MacBook family to scissor switch keyboards in 2020, including all MacBook Pro and MacBook Air models.
