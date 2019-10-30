Ming-Chi Kuo: New MacBook with scissor keyboard coming mid 2020; unclear if 16-inch MacBook Pro is delayed

Joe Rossignol for MacRumors:

Apple plans to introduce a new MacBook model with a scissor switch keyboard in the late second quarter or early third quarter of 2020, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, suggesting the notebook could be announced at either WWDC in June or with a press release in July next year.

It is unclear if this represents a delay of the widely rumored 16-inch MacBook Pro, which Kuo said would launch in the fourth quarter of 2019 with a scissor switch keyboard.