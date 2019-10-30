After watching 3 hours of Apple TV+ last night, I found both to be entertaining; ignore the harsh reviews

“I spent about 3 hours enjoying an early screening of the slate of shows debuting on Friday with the launch of Apple TV+,” Andy Meek writes for BGR:

I focused on the two highest-profile series, For All Mankind and The Morning Show, and let me say right off the bat: I found both to be entertaining — and not only that, but while each is weighed down by the flaws that bedevil any series during its maiden season, I would argue that neither is deserving of the harshest criticism that’s been levied at it so far this week, with the lifting of review embargoes.

I’d like to suggest a fairer, more objective standard to possibly use when judging the quality of something like a TV series. That standard is the following question — Will this show have a hard time finding a viewership that will be entertained by it?

In the case of both For All Mankind (offering an alternative history of the space race between the US and Russia) and The Morning Show (which goes behind-the-scenes at a fictionalized national daytime TV news show), the answer is no, Apple will not have a hard time at all finding people who are entertained by either of these shows.