After watching 3 hours of Apple TV+ last night, I found both to be entertaining; ignore the harsh reviews

“I spent about 3 hours enjoying an early screening of the slate of shows debuting on Friday with the launch of Apple TV+,” Andy Meek writes for BGR:
I focused on the two highest-profile series, For All Mankind and The Morning Show, and let me say right off the bat: I found both to be entertaining — and not only that, but while each is weighed down by the flaws that bedevil any series during its maiden season, I would argue that neither is deserving of the harshest criticism that’s been levied at it so far this week, with the lifting of review embargoes.
I’d like to suggest a fairer, more objective standard to possibly use when judging the quality of something like a TV series. That standard is the following question — Will this show have a hard time finding a viewership that will be entertained by it?
In the case of both For All Mankind (offering an alternative history of the space race between the US and Russia) and The Morning Show (which goes behind-the-scenes at a fictionalized national daytime TV news show), the answer is no, Apple will not have a hard time at all finding people who are entertained by either of these shows.
MacDailyNews Take: Those who regularly review TV shows have to be ultra-critical in order to be able to type or say something that will draw interest to their review. Apple has several series — See, we’re looking at you (pun intended) — that very well could be huge hits that quickly garner rabid followings. Watch and See!
2 Comments
HL Menken: “Nobody ever went broke underestimating the intelligence of the American people”
Yeah what I said yesterday on the far too desperate need for some to dislike something they haven’t even seen based simply on the often subjective view of another. Worse still NOT because they think it even gives them an objective if second hand insight but just because it fits their pre conceived prejudices. And don’t we all just love that sense of confirmation.