All eyes on Apple’s earnings report later today; what to expect

Apple after the close reports fiscal Q419 results today (we’ll publish the results right around 1:30pm PDT / 4:30pm EDT). Apple’s conference call to discuss fourth fiscal quarter results is scheduled to follow shortly thereafter at 2:00pm PDT / 5:00pm EDT.

Eric J. Savitz for Barron’s:

The consensus view on Wall Street is that revenue for Apple’s latest quarter will come in at $62.9 billion, pancake flat with the figure a year ago.

Apple’s guidance for the quarter calls for revenue of $61 billion to $64 billion, with gross margins of 37.5% to 38.5%. Analysts expect profits of $2.84 a share, which would be down from $2.91 in the year-ago quarter.

The consensus view is that revenue growth will revive in coming quarters as the company expands its services business and begins to sell the 5G iPhones.