Replacing a pair of AirPods Pro costs $178 vs. $29 with AppleCare+

If your AirPods or Charging Case get damaged accidentally, you can replace each damaged item for an out-of-warranty fee, Apple explains in a support document.

If you have AppleCare+ for Headphones, you’ll pay only an AppleCare+ service fee per incident, as follows:



All prices are in U.S. dollars. Out-of-warranty fees are subject to tax and a shipping fee of $6.95.

MacDailyNews Take: Things that make you consider AppleCare+.

Every set of Apple AirPods, Beats earphones, or Beats headphones comes with one year of hardware repair coverage through its limited warranty and up to 90 days of complimentary support. AppleCare+ extends your coverage to two years from your AppleCare+ purchase date and adds up to two incidents of accidental damage coverage, each subject to a service fee of $29 plus applicable tax. In addition, you’ll get 24/7 priority access to Apple experts via chat or phone. More info here.

[Attribution: MacRumors. Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Fred Mertz” for the heads up.]