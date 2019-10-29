Apple releases watchOS 6.1

Apple today released watchOS 6.1 which introduces support for AirPods Pro and includes improvements and bug fixes.

This update also brings watchOS 6 to Apple Watch Series 1 and Series 2.

Some features may not be available for all countries or all areas, for more information visit:

https://www.apple.com/watchos/feature-availability

For information on the security content of this update, please visit this website:

https://support.apple.com/HT201222

MacDailyNews Take: Happy updating!