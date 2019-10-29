Apple releases watchOS 6.1

Anyone who’s seen any of the trailers or advertisements for Apple TV+ might already know the basic premise of For All Mankind…
If your AirPods or Charging Case get damaged accidentally, you can replace each damaged item for an out-of-warranty fee…
Apple today released macOS Catalina 10.15.1 which includes updated and additional emoji, support for AirPods Pro, HomeKit Secure Video, HomeKit enabled routers, and new Siri privacy settings…
As Xiaomi gears up to launch its 108-megapixel phone at its November 5th event, the company has also unveiled details…
Claris International Inc., the Apple subsidiary and creator of the world’s leading Workplace Innovation Platform, today opened the doors to the all-new FileMaker Cloud…
Jamie Erlicht and Zack Van Amburg relocated to Apple in 2017 after more than 15 years at Sony Pictures Television to build Apple TV+…
When Apple released the iOS 13.2 update to HomePod alongside the new AirPods Pro Monday,…
The AirPods Pro do offer great sound quality in our early tests. There’s a noticeable richness to the bass and clarity in the vocal sections when just listening to streamed music…
Apple revealed on Monday that it was releasing a Pro version of its wireless AirPod earbuds — just in time for the holidays. “I do think the product will be a great stocking stuffer,” Citi research analyst Jim Suva…
Apple TV+ makes a star-studded original drama debut with Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon playing news anchor rivals, but the series struggles out of the gate…