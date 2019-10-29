Entertainment Weekly reviews Apple TV+’s ‘For All Mankind’: ‘The moon like you’ve never seen it before’

“Anyone who’s seen any of the trailers or advertisements for Apple TV+ might already know the basic premise of For All Mankind: The Soviets make it to the moon first,” Christian Holub writes for Entertainment Weekly:

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the moon landing, which might explain why we’ve received such a bevy of astronaut movies (First Man, Lucy in the Sky, Ad Astra…) in the last year. For All Mankind distinguishes itself by speculating how far a truly dedicated space race could’ve gone without shying away from the ugly realities of Cold War America. Here’s the moon like you’ve never seen it before. B+

MacDailyNews Take: A grade of B+ is very strong based on just the 3 opening episodes. Sounds like Apple TV+ already has a winner!

Beginning November 1, the first three episodes of For All Mankind will be available to watch on Apple TV+. New episodes will continue to roll out weekly, every Friday.