IGN reviews Apple TV+’s ‘See’: ‘Really, really bizarre, but also quite wonderful’ (with official Apple TV+ behind the scenes video)

“Apple TV+’s entrance into the competitive streaming market already dominated by the likes of Netflix, Amazon, and Hulu is a bold move for any company, even one valued at $1 trillion,” David Griffin writes for IGN:

Thankfully, the tech giant seems to understand that if it wants to make a splash in the entertainment world, it better go out and get some damn good storytellers to keep subscribers coming back. With See, a new post-apocalyptic series starring Aquaman’s Jason Momoa, the streamer chose wisely by enlisting the imaginative mind of Steven Knight (creator of Peaky Blinders) to act as showrunner and writer.

Here, Knight has created a dystopian world that is really, really bizarre, but also quite wonderful. Set 600 years after a deadly virus causes every human being to be born blind, the story centers on Momoa’s Baba Voss, a local chieftain who finds himself responsible for twins that are miraculously gifted with sight. With the help of Knight’s compelling story, Momoa gives a dynamic performance, not only as a blind, ax-wielding badass but also as a surrogate father who shares some quiet, tender moments with his adopted kids…

The dystopian story feels unique, with great world-building, awesome action setpieces, and dynamic characters like Jason Momoa’s Baba Voss and Sylvia Hoeks’ Queen Kane. And while the over-arching story is super weird at times, Knight is able to ground his story with a sense of humanity that’s refreshing for a post-apocalyptic series.