President Trump laments the removal of iPhone’s Home button

The Indian Express:

U.S. President Donald Trump has a feedback for Apple CEO Tim Cook regarding the company’s iPhone and that is to provide a home button. In a tweet, the leader of the world’s largest economy called out the Apple CEO and lamented the loss of the home button on the company’s smartphones. To Tim: The Button on the IPhone was FAR better than the Swipe! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 25, 2019 Currently, it is not known which iPhone model is being used by Trump but it can be only be assumed that he was using some older model (iPhone 8 or older) has recently upgraded to a new iPhone which does not have the home button.

MacDailyNews Take: The Home button is an anachronism. The Home button is awful. Give it five minutes and you’ll get used to the new, better way of doing things – it’s much more fluid and faster without the constant staccato interruption of clicking that damn antiquated Home button.

Most of us did our five-minute conversion back in 2017, but the government is a bloated, hideous mass that moves at a glacial pace at best, so it’s actually surprising that a Home button-free iPhone made it to the president this soon!