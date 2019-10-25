Cowen predicts record $90 billion holiday quarter for Apple

Apple is primed to have a massive holiday quarter, according to financial services firm Cowen’s latest guidance.

William Gallagher for AppleInsider:

Ahead of Apple’s next financial earnings call, a Cowen investor note seen by AppleInsider says the company will exceed expectations and earn $90 billion in the quarter spanning the holiday buying season.

That’s around $3.1 billion more than previous estimates, and the company says this is predominantly due to increased demand for the iPhone plus growing Services… “The iPhone 11 product cycle… [is] off to a solid start,” it reports, “and the upcoming TV+ service supports longer term Services growth.”

Apple’s next legally-required financial earnings call is due on October 30. Cowen recommends investors look out for the call to detail “iPhone demand trends in China/India” plus information about tariffs.