Apple Watch saves Calgary woman from rapist

John Joseph Macindoe pleaded guilty to breaking and entering with intent to sexually assault.

Meghan Grant for CBC News:

When he broke into her Calgary apartment, John Joseph Macindoe had everything he needed to drug, hog-tie and rape the woman he’d become so obsessed with that he even had a Ziploc bag containing some of her hair. Macindoe had a rape bag. Embroidered on its side were the words “Time to Go.” Inside the kit were: a balaclava, buck knife, pliers, zip ties, condoms, lubricant, Benadryl, a ball gag, bondage straps and pink animal-print duct tape.

The victim’s Apple Watch likely saved her from an attack.

Macindoe planned the rape for weeks, if not months. He had a clone of her building’s access card and a copy of her key made.

On April 1, Anna [pseudonym] came home from work and fell asleep on her sofa under two blankets with her phone plugged in beside her. She was wearing only underwear. About 90 minutes later, she woke up to her dogs barking. Anna could see a dark figure moving around her condo. She tried to look around without moving her head and noticed her phone was gone. Anna realized she was wearing an Apple Watch and managed to text her boyfriend, who called 911…

Macindoe hovered around her and at one point tried to touch her feet, but she pretended to shift in her sleep. Finally, police arrived and pounded at the apartment door. Macindoe fled to the kitchen and Anna bolted to the door, sobbing and screaming.