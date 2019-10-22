Apple could crush Netflix, Spotify, and Disney+ with a $25 per month all-inclusive plan, contends Jason Aten for Inc.:

There’s no doubt that Apple is playing to win. The company has already said that it will offer a year of Apple TV+ for free for anyone who buys a new iPhone, Mac, or iPad this fall, meaning it could easily have 80-100 million subscribers by the new year. That number would put it far ahead of every other service — even though most of those users won’t actually generate revenue for the company until the following year… There’s one thing it can do that would be a crushing blow to other companies including Netflix, Amazon, and Disney: an all-in-one subscription. Here’s the killer bundle: TV+, Music, News+, Arcade, iCloud for one monthly price. Right now, those services cost more than $30, depending on how much iCloud storage you choose, but imagine getting them all for, say, $25 a month. Call it Apple+… Not only does Apple gain incremental revenue with this idea, but it can do so at the expense of its competitors. It’s not only Netflix, Amazon Prime, or Disney+ that should be worried. A plan like this could be entice some people to cancel other services. In that case, I’d be very worried if I were Spotify.

MacDailyNews Take: Do it, Apple! Spotify, especially, for all of their whining as Apple Music overtakes them, deserves to be ground into a fine paste.

We’d really like to see a way to pay for all of the Apple services we choose for one price. Give us a bunch of tick boxes and let us choose our combination of iCloud storage, Apple Music, iTunes Match, etc. and let us pay a single price for all of our choices. — MacDailyNews, October 17, 2016

As soon as Apple launches their original content video service, an “Apple Prime” will make even more sense. — MacDailyNews, August 29, 2018

Apple could make a more compelling “Prime” bundle than even Amazon can offer because their original content sounds like it will be better and Apple Music + Apple News/Texture are unmatched. If they rolled some iCloud storage deal into it, it’d be tough to resist for many, many people! — MacDailyNews, February 14, 2019

Hopefully, some sort of bundle option will also be available for us all to be able to the combine Apple services we want for a single fee, lower than the cost of subscribing to them à la carte. — MacDailyNews, March 25, 2019

Yes, please! We’ve long been hoping for some sort of an “Apple Prime” bundle option or options that will reward those of us who have multiple Apple subscriptions (Apple Music, Apple News+, iCloud storage, etc.). — MacDailyNews, October 7, 2019

$99 per month gets you an iPhone and every Apple service. Presented like that, it’d be insanely irresistible. And every “new to iPhone” customer will immediately and irrevocably be steeped in Apple’s Hotel California ecosystem… We bet if Apple offered iPhones along with services bundled into one monthly fee – offer tick boxes for Apple TV+, Apple News+, Apple Arcade, Apple Music, iCloud Storage, etc. – they’d have a winning sales strategy (Apple Prime) on their hands!