iPhone SE2 is coming, and it could be huge (but also kinda small)

Lexy Savvides for CNET:

Apple may be working on a new, lower-cost iPhone SE 2 with some of the same features as the current iPhone 11, such as the A13 Bionic chip.

Long-time Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says there could be a new iPhone SE 2 on the way for release in the first quarter of 2020. Kuo says it will look more like the iPhone 8, rather than share the square, machined design of the original iPhone SE.

That means the new phone would potentially have a 4.7-inch display (bigger than the original iPhone SE’s 4-inch screen) and a home button, but no FaceID. It could also have a single rear camera, rather than the same dual-camera design that’s on the iPhone 11.

As for internals, Kuo predicts the phone will use the latest A13 Bionic chip with 3GB of RAM, plus a 64GB or 128GB storage option. Colors could be simpler than the iPhone 11 with space gray, silver and red.

None of these internals are new to Apple phones, which is exactly the point: This could keep the cost lower than the current iPhone 8, which is the cheapest “new” iPhone, at US$449. An iPhone that hits the magic US$399 price also could help compete with less-expensive Android phones