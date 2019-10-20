AT&T TV Now again hikes prices, for second time this year, by as much as $15 per month

Scott Moritz and Kamaron Leach for Bloomberg:

AT&T TV Now, the carrier’s online television service, is raising prices again.

Notices are going out this week telling about 1.3 million customers of AT&T Inc. that prices are rising as much as 30% starting next month. Subscribers who were paying $50 a month for the “Plus” package will see prices climb to $65, while those paying $70 for the 65-channel “Max” package will be charged $80 a month.

It’s the second price hike this year and highlights what has been AT&T’s top priority — to widen margins and reduce a debt load that ballooned to as much as $195 billion after the acquisitions of DirecTV and Time Warner. To ease that burden, AT&T has retreated from competitive pricing and said goodbye to more than 2.3 million TV subscribers in the past year.

AT&T TV Now, previously called DirecTV Now, is a package of live TV channels delivered online. The idea is to attract cord cutters, who are abandoning traditional satellite and cable packages.