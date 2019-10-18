Hidden Lightning connector found in Apple TV 4K ethernet port

Chance Miller for 9to5Mac:

Apple TV 4K includes a hidden Lightning port. This discovery was first made on Twitter by Kevin Bradley, better known as nitoTV on Twitter. This could lead to access to the Apple TV 4K’s firmware. The Lightning port is hidden in the ethernet connector on the Apple TV 4K.

none of us looked THAT closely to the hardware of the AppleTV 4K and the magic locked in the ethernet port until fairly recently. its going to take time to figure out what is possible and how. — kb (@nitoTV) October 17, 2019

One of the more logical explanations for the port is that it’s simply there for Apple to use for debugging, as Steve Troughton-Smith pointed out. Apple has a history of hiding ports on its products designed purely for service, diagnostics, and support.

Turns out the Apple TV 4K has a debug Lightning connector hidden in the ethernet port 👀 https://t.co/wmDJKzSWpK — Steve Troughton-Smith (@stroughtonsmith) October 17, 2019

MacDailyNews Take: Reminds us of Apple Watch’s “hidden” six-pin port which is also there for diagnostics (although some enterprising Watch band makers have used it for things like external battery power).