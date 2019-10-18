Hidden Lightning connector found in Apple TV 4K ethernet port

Chance Miller for 9to5Mac:

Apple TV 4K includes a hidden Lightning port. This discovery was first made on Twitter by Kevin Bradley, better known as nitoTV on Twitter. This could lead to access to the Apple TV 4K’s firmware.

The Lightning port is hidden in the ethernet connector on the Apple TV 4K.

One of the more logical explanations for the port is that it’s simply there for Apple to use for debugging, as Steve Troughton-Smith pointed out. Apple has a history of hiding ports on its products designed purely for service, diagnostics, and support.

MacDailyNews Take: Reminds us of Apple Watch’s “hidden” six-pin port which is also there for diagnostics (although some enterprising Watch band makers have used it for things like external battery power).

