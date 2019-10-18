Apple’s all-new noise-canceling ‘AirPods Pro’ said to launch by month’s end

Apple’s rumored next-generation noise-canceling AirPods will launch at the end of this month with a new “Pro” moniker and a price tag of around $260, claims a new Chinese-language report this morning.
According to China Economic Daily, Apple’s third-generation AirPods will adopt a new in-ear design to support the new noise-canceling feature and enhance the listening experience. The paper claims the “Pro” suffix, which Apple recently adopted for its most expensive iPhone 11 models, will help to differentiate the new wireless earbuds from Apple’s existing AirPods and underscores the marketing rationale justifying the higher $260 price tag.
MacDailyNews Take: The $259 price tag is only $60 over current AirPods ($199 with Wireless Charging Case). Noise-canceling alone is well worth $60! An all-new form factor and water resistance are also very compelling new features that will propel very strong sales!
BTW: “Pro AirPods” sounds better than “AirPods Pro.”
3 Comments
Just bought new AirPods and Chun-Li Kuo immediately sends out a press release. Oh well, at least its paid using AAPL dividends 🙂
I wonder if standard AirPods will drop a little in price after these are launched.
I don’t fly and I don’t swim. I listen to music and want to cancel people talking on their phones- especially in toilets.