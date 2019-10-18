Apple’s all-new noise-canceling ‘AirPods Pro’ said to launch by month’s end

Tim Hardwick for MacRumors:

Apple’s rumored next-generation noise-canceling AirPods will launch at the end of this month with a new “Pro” moniker and a price tag of around $260, claims a new Chinese-language report this morning.

According to China Economic Daily, Apple’s third-generation ‌AirPods‌ will adopt a new in-ear design to support the new noise-canceling feature and enhance the listening experience. The paper claims the “Pro” suffix, which Apple recently adopted for its most expensive iPhone 11 models, will help to differentiate the new wireless earbuds from Apple’s existing ‌AirPods‌ and underscores the marketing rationale justifying the higher $260 price tag.