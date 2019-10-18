Apple inks overall deal with Monica Beletsky for Apple TV+

Monica Beletsky is the latest of a small group of content creators to set an overall deal with Apple and their streaming platform, Apple TV Plus.
Under the multi-year deal, Beletsky will develop and produce television series exclusively for the streamer. This is the first overall of Beletsky’s career.
Her previous credits include Fargo, Friday Night Lights and Parenthood. On the latter two shows she worked alongside Jason Katims and Kerry Ehrin, both of whom also have overall deals at Apple. Beletsky is also currently developing two films with Reese Witherspoon’s production company, Hello Sunshine, one of which also involves Kerry Washington’s Simpson St. Productions.
MacDailyNews Note: Other with overall deals with Apple include Alfonso Cuarón, Justin Lin, and Oprah Winfrey in a multi-year deal.
1 Comment
Apple’s hardware with (OS) sell themselves (upgraded iPad pro, iPhone pro owner), this is more waste, all of this (low margin and no profit content). Like a very rich person opening a vanity food/bar outlet for their friends to hang out that makes no money.