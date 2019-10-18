16-inch MacBook Pro revealed in macOS Catalina 10.15.1 beta

Alleged icons depicting the widely rumored 16-inch MacBook Pro have been uncovered by French blog MacGeneration in the first two betas of macOS Catalina version 10.15.1, which has been in testing since last week.
The icon looks similar to the 15-inch MacBook Pro asset that is included in previous versions of macOS, but with slightly thinner bezels. The notebook is depicted in both Silver and Space Gray, with “16” in both filenames.
MacDailyNews Take: We cannot wait to see this beauty! Rumored to have a new scissor mechanism keyboard in nearly the same physical size as the 15-inch MacBook Pro, but with a larger 16.4-inch 3,072-by-1,920 resolution LCD, thanks to significant bezel reduction, and available with up to Intel Core i9-9880H processor, this will be a professional desktop-class workstation that slides into your backpack! And, it’ll likely be priced “professionally,” too!