Apple premieres ‘Dickinson,’ complete season coming to Apple TV+ on November 1st

Apple celebrated Dickinson on Thursday with its global premiere at St. Ann’s Warehouse in Brooklyn, New York. Coming exclusively to Apple TV+ on November 1, Dickinson is a half-hour comedy series that explores the constraints of society, gender and family from the perspective of rebellious young poet Emily Dickinson. Written and created by Alena Smith, the series is a coming-of-age story, set in the 19th century, that finds Emily to be the unexpected hero for our millennial generation.

Beginning November 1, the complete season, including all 10 episodes, will be available to stream in over 100 countries and regions around the world.

Apple TV+, the first all-original video subscription service and home for today’s most imaginative storytellers, will launch November 1 in over 100 countries and regions. The service will be available on the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, Mac and other platforms, including online (MacDailyNews Take: Interestingly, here’s a series that will be bingeable, so, presumably, anyone on a seven-day Apple TV+ trial will be able to watch the entire season of Dickinson. Not all Apple TV+ series will be dropped all at once. For example, For All Mankind will debut just three episodes on November 1st.