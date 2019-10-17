Barclays: Apple TV+ will rack up over 100 million subscribers in its first year

Apple TV+ is home to the biggest directors and top stars
In a note to clients on Thursday, Barclays analysts estimated that Apple’s forthcoming streaming service, Apple TV+, could rack up over 100 million subscribers in a year.

Kif Leswing for CNBC:

Apple TV+ launches on Nov. 1 for $4.99 per month, offering original shows bankrolled by Apple. It’ll also be free for a year if you buy a new Apple gadget.

the free year of Apple TV+ with the purchase of new hardware will help Apple build up a massive subscriber base in a short period of time, Barclays analyst Tim Long said in the note.

Long says in the note that he sees Apple TV+ being the key growth driver for the stock over the next year…

MacDailyNews Take: It’s simple math based on eligible hardware* expected to be sold over the next year.

Given the quality of the content we’ve seen so far, and after word of mouth from the haves to the have-nots takes effect, 100 million in the first year may be a lowball estimate.

*anyone who purchases a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch enjoys one year of Apple TV+ for free. Barclays models 222 million eligible Apple hardware devices sold over the next 12 months.

