Massive security hole: Google Pixel 4 Face Unlock works if eyes are shut

Chris Fox for BBC News:

Google has confirmed the Pixel 4 smartphone’s Face Unlock system can allow access to a person’s device even if they have their eyes closed. One security expert said it was a significant problem that could allow unauthorised access to the device. By comparison, Apple’s Face ID system checks the user is “alert” and looking at the phone before unlocking. Google said in a statement: “Pixel 4 Face Unlock meets the security requirements as a strong biometric.”

MacDailyNews Take: “And water is dry, up is down, and black is white,” Google added.

On Tuesday, BBC News tested the Face Unlock feature on the new Pixel 4. Proof, for those asking #madebygoogle #pixel4 pic.twitter.com/mBDJphVpfB — Chris Fox (@thisisFoxx) October 15, 2019 “If someone can unlock your phone while you’re asleep, it’s a big security problem,” said cyber-security expert Graham Cluley. “Someone unauthorised – a child or partner? – could unlock the phone without your permission by putting it in front of your face while you’re asleep,” he told BBC News. “I wouldn’t trust it to secure the private conversations and data on my phone.”

MacDailyNews Take: As with the smartphone, the tablet, the smartwatch, contactless payments, and myriad other innovations, Apple showed Google how to do facial recognition with the launch of Face ID over two years ago with the iPhone X. All Google has to do was copy Apple for the umpteenth time.

As with the smartphone, the tablet, the smartwatch, contactless payments, and myriad other innovations, Google still can’t get facial recognition right.

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “JayinDC” for the heads up.]