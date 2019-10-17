Apple’s iPhone 11 and 11 Pro are selling significantly above expectations in China

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives cited significant interest in Apple’s iPhone 11 among consumers in China in a research note on Thursday.

Ben Walsh for Barron’s:

“We believe China demand is tracking roughly 15%-20% above expectations on iPhone 11 thus far and will continue to be a major driver of strength over the coming quarters,” he wrote after a trip to Asia visiting Apple suppliers.

He estimates that in China alone, there are between 60 million and 70 million iPhone owners whose devices are in what he calls the “window of upgrade opportunity.”

Ives doesn’t believe that the trade war will have much of a negative effect on the company’s phone sales.

He expects Apple to sell 185 million iPhones in fiscal year 2020, while Wall Street expects the company to sell 140 million iPhones next fiscal year, according to FactSet.