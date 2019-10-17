Forthcoming book to focus on Apple after Steve Jobs

Kia Kokalitcheva for Axios:

Wall Street Journal reporter Tripp Mickle will write an as-yet-untitled book for William Morrow about the iPhone maker’s last decade since the death of co-founder Steve Jobs in 2011 — the era in which design chief Jony Ive held sway over product design while CEO Tim Cook steered the company to new market highs and new revenue from services. “[The Apple Watch] was the first product that was launched without Steve, and how does that change the process?” says Mickle… “We’ve all had a chance to see what the products are that Apple launched, but there’s an opportunity to see how these products came about.”

MacDailyNews Take: Hopefully it’ll get into the details about why such inexplicable cock-ups like going without a Mac Pro update for 5 Years, 9 Months, 28 Days, and counting happened.

Meanwhile, we’re still looking for a good book that focuses on Steve Jobs’ second coming. Any suggestions? (Don’t say Steve Jobs, it was a disappointment.)

For a good book about Apple’s early days, we suggest iWoz: Computer Geek to Cult Icon: How I Invented the Personal Computer, Co-Founded Apple, and Had Fun Doing It by Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak.