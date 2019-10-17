Rome: Shot on iPhone 11 Pro Max

The iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, the most powerful and advanced smartphones ever, feature a triple-camera cluster
Federico Viticci for MacStories:

In many ways, the iPhone 11 Pro’s camera system feels like the culmination of over a decade’s worth of judicious, relentless improvements. Not only is the device’s camera the best and smartest Apple has ever shipped, but it also affords the most photographic freedom, allowing non-professional photographers like me to produce amazing shots with minimal effort.

The camera in the iPhone 11 Pro line – and, to roughly the same extent, the iPhone 11 as well – is based on the same concept as the iPhone XS’, but builds upon it with more personality, new options, and more freedom to produce shots that would have been unthinkable on a smartphone just a couple of years ago…

I wanted to put all this to the test, and I had an idea: what better way to show off the iPhone 11 Pro’s three lenses, night mode, and new Deep Fusion technology than taking a walk around Rome and seeing what the iPhone 11 Pro would make of it? …So here’s what I did: I lived like a tourist in my own city for two days. Armed with just an iPhone 11 Pro Max and a tripod (which I only used for night mode photos), I took a tour of Rome with Silvia and a couple of friends, and I ended up taking hundreds of pictures. My goal wasn’t to publish a detailed iPhone 11 Pro “camera review” – you should look elsewhere for that. Rather, I wanted to demonstrate how, even without any formal photographic knowledge, the iPhone 11 Pro’s camera can produce stunning results that, at least for me, are downright incredible for a smartphone.

MacDailyNews Take: Very highly recommended – go check out all of the photos and real the full article here!

Bonus hint, as per Federico: To disable Night mode, tap on the moon icon in the upper left corner of the Camera app and turn down the slider until it says “Off.”

