Apple and A24 partner for film adaptation of ‘The Sky is Everywhere’

Apple’s second feature that will be produced under its pact with indie studio A24 will be an adaptation of young adult novel The Sky Is Everywhere.

Mia Galuppo for The Hollywood Reporter:

Josephine Decker, the director behind Sundance standout Madeline’s Madeline, will helm, while author Jandy Nelson will adapt her own story for the screen. The Sky Is Everywhere will fall under the multiyear agreement that the tech giant inked with the New York-based A24, which was announced in November 2018. Under the pact, the studio behind Moonlight will produce a slate of multiple films for Apple, beginning with the Sofia Coppola and Bill Murray father-daughter feature On the Rocks.

MacDailyNews Note: The publisher description for The Sky Is Everywhere via Apple Books:

Adrift after her sister Bailey’s sudden death, Lennie finds herself torn between quiet, seductive Toby—Bailey’s boyfriend who shares her grief—and Joe, the new boy in town who bursts with life and musical genius. Each offers Lennie something she desperately needs… though she knows if the two of them collide her whole world will explode.

Join Lennie on this heartbreaking and hilarious journey of profound sorrow and mad love, as she makes colossal mistakes and colossal discoveries, as she traipses through band rooms and forest bedrooms and ultimately right into your heart.

As much a celebration of love as a poignant portrait of loss, Lennie’s struggle to sort her own melody out of the noise around her is always honest, often uproarious, and absolutely unforgettable.