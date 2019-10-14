Apple seeing higher-than-expected iPhone demand thanks to lower prices and aging devices

Lower prices and the natural aging of older models in customers’ hands are contributing factors the the higher-than-expected iPhone demand Apple is seeing this cycle.

Mark Gurman and Debby Wu for Bloomberg:

The company has cut some prices and offered more attractive trade-in deals. The iPhone 11 went on sale Sept. 20 at $699 — $50 below the previous iPhone XR, for a more capable device. That’s coincided with the steady aging of iPhone 6 and 6s models, which broke Apple sales records when they came out in late 2014 and 2015. Now, hundreds of millions of users are looking to upgrade handsets hobbled by slow processors, weak batteries and lack of compatibility with the latest software and services.

MacDailyNews Take: Finally!

Good. Time for a big round of upgrades! X-class iPhones shame Home button-festooned iPhones whose slow, staccato operation is maddening to use by anyone with a modern iPhone. —

MacDailyNews, May 10, 2019

Sales of Apple’s iPhone 11 have been slightly higher than expected, according to people familiar with the matter. Earlier this year, Apple asked suppliers to produce 70 to 75 million total iPhone units for 2019. Now suppliers have been told to target the high end of that range, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing private plans. The $999 version of the iPhone 11 Pro with a 5.8-inch screen has also been one of the most popular new models, the people added.

MacDailyNews Take: The day has finally come for iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus hangers on: The latest version of iPhone’s operating system is not supported. Time to upgrade!

Time marches on. Apple doesn’t cling to the past, Apple pushes forward inexorably! So, soon it’ll be time for a big round of upgrades! — MacDailyNews, May 16, 2019

