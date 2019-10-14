Ming-Chi Kuo: Apple to launch $399 ‘iPhone SE 2’ powered by A13 Bionic in Q1 2020

TF Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says Apple’s new budget iPhone will launch in the first quarter of 2020 for $399. The external casing of the iPhone will look similar to the iPhone 8 and it will be powered by Apple’s current generation state-of-the-art SoC, the Apple A13 Bionic.
It will launch in silver, space gray and red colors, Kuo said.
Kuo also predicted that the budget iPhone will likely attract people who are still using the iPhone 6 and 6s, which he estimates are still being used by as many as 200 million people, even though they launched five years ago. He said the phone will be a “key growth driver” for Apple next year.
MacDailyNews Take: In his research note, Kuo lists the following specs:
• A13 Bionic
• 3GB RAM
• 64GB and 128GB options
• Space Gray, Silver and Red colors
• No 3D Touch
Hopefully, no Home button, either. That’s enough of that anachronism. Its removal would allow for a significantly larger Liquid Retina display in a body the size of iPhone 8.
Size differences between the original iPhone SE and iPhone 8.
iPhone SE physical specs:
• Weight: 3.99 ounces (113 grams)
• Dimensions: 4.87 inches (123.8 mm) x 2.31 inches (58.6 mm) x 0.30 inch (7.6 mm)
• Display: 4.0-inch (diagonal)
iPhone 8 physical specs:
• Weight: 5.22 ounces (148 grams)
• Dimensions: 5.45 inches (138.4 mm) x 2.65 inches (67.3 mm) x 0.29 inch (7.3 mm)
• Display: 4.7-inches (diagonal)
I doubt it will have a glass back and wireless charging. It may more resemble an iPhone 7 in that respect than iPhone 8. It will have a home button, or perhaps under display Touch ID, but likely not. For $399, it will be barebones.
It makes sense to update iPhone 8 with latest specs, because there needs to a lower-cost iPhone that is actually lower cost. But the obvious name is “iPhone 9” 🙄 since it’s a “classic” iPhone with Home button and no screen notch. Apple left “9” available for a reason. With an A13, it’ll be in lineup as a lower cost option for 3 years, along with a “real” iPhone SE with A12 starting at $299, THE low-cost iPhone option. FYI, the new A10 iPod touch with 4-inch screen starts at $199.