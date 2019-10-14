Ming-Chi Kuo: Apple to launch $399 ‘iPhone SE 2’ powered by A13 Bionic in Q1 2020

Apple’s iPhone 8 physical specs

TF Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says Apple’s new budget iPhone will launch in the first quarter of 2020 for $399. The external casing of the iPhone will look similar to the iPhone 8 and it will be powered by Apple’s current generation state-of-the-art SoC, the Apple A13 Bionic.

Todd Haselton for CNBC:

It will launch in silver, space gray and red colors, Kuo said.

Kuo also predicted that the budget iPhone will likely attract people who are still using the iPhone 6 and 6s, which he estimates are still being used by as many as 200 million people, even though they launched five years ago. He said the phone will be a “key growth driver” for Apple next year.

MacDailyNews Take: In his research note, Kuo lists the following specs:

• A13 Bionic
• 3GB RAM
• 64GB and 128GB options
• Space Gray, Silver and Red colors
• No 3D Touch

Hopefully, no Home button, either. That’s enough of that anachronism. Its removal would allow for a significantly larger Liquid Retina display in a body the size of iPhone 8.

Size differences between the original iPhone SE and iPhone 8.

iPhone SE physical specs:
• Weight: 3.99 ounces (113 grams)
• Dimensions: 4.87 inches (123.8 mm) x 2.31 inches (58.6 mm) x 0.30 inch (7.6 mm)
• Display: 4.0-inch (diagonal)

iPhone 8 physical specs:
• Weight: 5.22 ounces (148 grams)
• Dimensions: 5.45 inches (138.4 mm) x 2.65 inches (67.3 mm) x 0.29 inch (7.3 mm)
• Display: 4.7-inches (diagonal)

  1. I doubt it will have a glass back and wireless charging. It may more resemble an iPhone 7 in that respect than iPhone 8. It will have a home button, or perhaps under display Touch ID, but likely not. For $399, it will be barebones.

    Reply

  2. It makes sense to update iPhone 8 with latest specs, because there needs to a lower-cost iPhone that is actually lower cost. But the obvious name is “iPhone 9” 🙄 since it’s a “classic” iPhone with Home button and no screen notch. Apple left “9” available for a reason. With an A13, it’ll be in lineup as a lower cost option for 3 years, along with a “real” iPhone SE with A12 starting at $299, THE low-cost iPhone option. FYI, the new A10 iPod touch with 4-inch screen starts at $199.

    Reply

Reader Feedback

