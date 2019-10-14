Apple passes Microsoft to once again become the world’s most valuable public company

Apple has once again assumed their rightful seat atop the throne as the world’s most valuable company, deposing poseur Microsoft, peddlers of unintuitive, insecure mediocrities to the great unwashed.

Eric J. Savitz for Barrons:

With the caveat that both Apple and Microsoft have been aggressively repurchasing shares, which makes a precise up-to-the-minute share count impossible, Apple stock’s 0.33% gain today to a recent $236.98 gives the company a market value of $1.072 trillion. Microsoft stock, up 0.20% today to $139.96, has a current market value of $1.069 trillion…

The two tech giants’ reign as the world’s most valuable publicly traded securities could be short-lived—there is speculation that the pending initial public offering for the Saudi oil giant Aramco could launch with a valuation as high as $2 trillion.