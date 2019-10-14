Apple’s 2019 Mac Pro appears to finally deliver above and beyond many users’ wildest dreams

Daniel Eran Dilger for AppleInsider:

After years of frustratedly waiting in the dark and suffering through some painful periods of construction work, the new 2019 Mac Pro appears to finally deliver above and beyond what even the most optimistic had hoped for…

Everything the modern Apple does is backed up by massive, overwhelming data, and is part of a long term strategy. That doesn’t mean everything it does is perfect, accurate, unassailable, or even popular among all of its customers. But it does mean that Apple doesn’t decide on what to do next by pulling ideas out of a hat or asking members of a focus group. Instead, we know that Apple works in the opposite direction, developing work on lots of ideas, most of which are rejected with a No…

Apple isn’t always successful in implementing a given strategy. Sometimes no matter how much you try, there just isn’t an audience. Back in 2002 Jobs’ Apple put significant effort into building Xserve, a rack-mounted server that simply never found a niche capable of sustaining it as a product. After it was laid to rest in 2006, Apple subsequently trended away from making any Mac server hardware specifically designed for rack mounting… A lot has changed since 2006, however, and now in 2019, the new Mac Pro is returning in a custom bespoke version designed to slide into a server rack… Pretty clearly, the decision to return to server closets wasn’t a whim floated by Cook or sparked by a customer email. It was part of a careful examination of a shifting market and the ongoing development of technologies within Apple.