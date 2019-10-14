Apple’s 2019 Mac Pro appears to finally deliver above and beyond many users’ wildest dreams

Daniel Eran Dilger for AppleInsider:
After years of frustratedly waiting in the dark and suffering through some painful periods of construction work, the new 2019 Mac Pro appears to finally deliver above and beyond what even the most optimistic had hoped for…
Everything the modern Apple does is backed up by massive, overwhelming data, and is part of a long term strategy. That doesn’t mean everything it does is perfect, accurate, unassailable, or even popular among all of its customers. But it does mean that Apple doesn’t decide on what to do next by pulling ideas out of a hat or asking members of a focus group. Instead, we know that Apple works in the opposite direction, developing work on lots of ideas, most of which are rejected with a No…
Apple isn’t always successful in implementing a given strategy. Sometimes no matter how much you try, there just isn’t an audience. Back in 2002 Jobs’ Apple put significant effort into building Xserve, a rack-mounted server that simply never found a niche capable of sustaining it as a product. After it was laid to rest in 2006, Apple subsequently trended away from making any Mac server hardware specifically designed for rack mounting… A lot has changed since 2006, however, and now in 2019, the new Mac Pro is returning in a custom bespoke version designed to slide into a server rack… Pretty clearly, the decision to return to server closets wasn’t a whim floated by Cook or sparked by a customer email. It was part of a careful examination of a shifting market and the ongoing development of technologies within Apple.
MacDailyNews Take: We recommend reading the full article as it explains why Apple does what Apple does in compelling fashion.
Here’s hoping the all-new Mac Pro ships well before 11:59pm Pacific on December 31st, 2019!
5 Comments
And we’re still waiting as we enter the fourth quarter end of 2019. 6-7 long years waiting for the machine we should’ve gotten in 2013.
While I liked the Xserve, it was designed to compete with standard data servers and there weren’t enough server-based applications to support it in the general realm. Since then, so many general applications have move to cloud-based solutions.
Most rack mount servers are geared towards the high powered needs of content creators. It’s a different market than the usual blade server or 1U server buyer.
My comment is not relevant at all, but please allow me this chance to say, Happy Columbus Day, boys. And, might as well call old panda faced Xi a kommie pinko panda faced jerk, on behalf of all Chinese who’d be severely persecuted if they even thought wrong. Oh, glad Apple is making a new Mac Pro. Now, just make make MacBook Pro we can easily change RAM and SSD on. Gracious, mi amigos.
I use a MacBook Air (not even latest version). So the 2013 Mac Pro cylinder would deliver above and beyond MY (current) wildest dreams. Hehe… 🤪 In fact, I may even buy one at bargain price, the 6-core version. Practical and nostalgic. My last (and only) “pro” Mac was final G5 model, AFTER switch to Intel announced 😏
It is beyond our wildest dreams. It is also beyond our wildest pocketbooks, not all pros work for kajillionaire benefactors. Have fin with your work computers, privileged ones. I hate to say it, truly (and I honestly never would) but you could build a just as good PC for a heckuva lot cheaper.