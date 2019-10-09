Apple renames the Mac’s ‘Trash’ to ‘Bin’ in the U.K.

Danny Zepeda for iMore:

With macOS Catalina out, we’re slowly discovering the little under there radar changes Apple introduced with its newest Mac software. One of the most comical changes that has been discovered is the renaming of the Trash can to the “Bin” in the UK.

First spotted by Reddit user MrGray99, he posted a picture of the trash can with the name “Bin.” Technically, Apple’s new name makes more sense because it is actually a bin. Trash is what you put in it.

However, since it has been officially called “Trash” for so long, it’s kind of a weird change.